Scarlett Johansson Continued To Pack On PDA With Colin Jost At A Diana Ross Concert!

Scarlett Johansson is living her best life!

Despite being spotted on a date with her lawyer Kevin Yorn over the summer, this weekend proved to be all about Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost as the actress was seen not once but TWICE packing on the PDA with the comedian!

We already told you ScarJo and Colin were seen canoodling in East Hampton, New York on Friday night — and that party continued into Saturday as they were seen kissing and dancing in the rain during Diana Ross' performance at the annual Labor Day party thrown by Discovery Communications chief David Zaslav!

So fun!

Keep living it up, you two!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN.]

