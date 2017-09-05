Devastating.
As we reported, a family of six died last week after their van was submerged by flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas. Only the driver survived.
In a Facebook post after the tragedy, Selena Quintanilla's father, Abraham Quintanilla, revealed the six lives lost were cousins of his.
He penned:
"The family that drowned in Houston Texas were related to me. Manuel Saldivar and his wife velia and 4 of their grandkids left their flooded house to go somewhere where there was safety, When they cross a bridge a wave of water swept the van and push them in to the bayou the driver was saved but manuel and his wife and 4 grandkids drowned.. manuels mother Carolina Was my father's 1st cousin. My condolences to their family // 2nd Corinthians Chapter 1 verse 3 says praised be the God and father of our Lord Jesus Christ the father of Tender Mercies and the God of all comfort."
Such a tragedy.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by Harvey and continue to deal with the aftermath.
[Image via Larry Busacca/Retna Ltd./Media Punch.]
