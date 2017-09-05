WTF Is Going On With Star Wars?! More Behind-The-Scenes Drama As Episode IX Loses Director!

We're starting to get a bad feeling about this…

After the critical and commercial success of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, it seemed like this whole Disney thing was going to work out just fine.

Then reports came out of Rogue One that half the damn movie had to be reshot with a different director, leaving a bit of a disjointed mess. While some were happy to get their fan-service, we found the whole thing as lifeless as Grand Moff Tarkin's CG eyes.

Then Phil Lord and Chris Miller get fired several weeks into filming on the Han Solo spinoff. Now it's been announced officially by Lucasfilm that Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow is gone:

"Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX. Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon."

Hmmm. We're calling B.S. on the "mutually chosen to part ways" part of that statement. Either he quit or he got fired, and we're betting on the latter.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the relationship between Trevorrow and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy became "unmanageable," a very similar report to what we heard about Han Solo when those directors were let go.

And while many fans are happy to see the director, whose Book Of Henry was critically reviled, exit the project, we can't help but notice a pattern here.

We mean, if it really is "creative differences" and "visions differing" shouldn't that be clear at the time the director is hired? It would save an awful lot of time and money.

What do YOU think, Star Wars fans?

Is this a case of director failure? Or total communication breakdown??

