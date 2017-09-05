Usher Accuser Says She Has Sex Tape Of Alleged Encounter!

She has WHAT??

In an interview with YouTube star Miss Jacob Kohinoor posted on Tuesday, Quantasia Sharpton — the woman publicly accusing Usher of allegedly exposing her to herpes — dropped a bombshell…

She filmed the alleged encounter!

Related: Usher's Wife Is Reportedly Unbothered By All Of This!

When asked if she has video of her and the OMG singer having sex, she said, "Yeah." When asked why she still has the video years later, the alleged victim responded:

"I keep everything on my phone… I don't delete nothing."

In an interesting twist of events, Sharpton claims the musician agreed to be taped! After Kohinoor expressed skepticism, Quantasia remarked:

"Dead ass serious… People lie but videos don't."

Additionally, Sharpton and lawyer Lisa Bloom want to subpoena hotel surveillance footage which allegedly shows the now-38-year-old entering her room.

As we reported, a former employee at the Days Inn in Atlantic City is corroborating the complainant's story.

Hear the shocking claims around the 36:00 mark (below)!

[Image via Instagram/Ivan Nikolov/WENN.]

Tags: controversy, crazzzzy, legal matters, lisa bloom., quantasia sharpton, sex, std, usher, youtube