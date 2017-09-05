WE HAVE SO MUCH ANXIETY RIGHT NOW!!

Some recently divorced celebs may love the single life -- but Angelina Jolie isn't one of them!

In fact, the filmmaker admitted that "there's nothing nice" about her situation post split from Brad Pitt.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, the 42-year-old revealed the past few months have been quite a struggle following her messy movie star breakup, explaining:

"It's been difficult. I don't enjoy being single. It's not something I wanted. There's nothing nice about it. It's just hard."

What can we say? Breakups are hard -- especially when there's custody battles and accusations of child abuse involved.

While Angie may be looking rejuvenated at press events for her upcoming film First They Killed My Father, the director explained she doesn't exactly feel like a black widow on the inside. She added:

