Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Beyoncé Kate Middleton Taylor Trump PerezTV
Home >> Hairstyles, Instagram, Zayn Malik >> Zayn Malik Is Totally Bald — LOOK!

Zayn Malik Is Totally Bald — LOOK!

9/05/2017 11:57 AM ET | Filed under: HairstylesInstagramZayn Malik

Zayn Malik

Out with the old, in with the bald!

In an Instagram posted to his mom Trisha's page on Sunday, Zayn Malik debuted a new completely bald look (above)!

Wowza!

Related: Zayn Thinks Social Media Is 'Ridiculous'!

The singer's momma shared:

❤️❤️❤️A post shared by Trisha Malik💋 (@trishamalik1069) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Thoughts??

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

MTV VMAs 2017: Celebrity Instagrams & Twitpics!
Kim Kardashian Needs Help With Instagram -- Check Out Her Latest Posts To See If You Agree!
Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!
The Sexiest Shots Celebs Have Shared!
BET Awards 2017: Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Cool Spring Nail Looks!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Aspiring Pastor Allegedly Stabs Wife To Death In His Sleep — And Blames It On Taking Too Much Cold Medicine
Next story »
Cowardly Donald Trump Sends Jeff Sessions Out To Officially Announce Plans To Phase Out Obama's DACA Program!
See All Comments