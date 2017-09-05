Zayn Malik Is Totally Bald — LOOK!

Don't dream it's over yet, Dreamers.

The Trump administration has officially announced it is phasing out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program over the next six months.

This policy protects almost 800,000 people -- young people raised in America, mind you -- from deportation, and Trump's promise to take it away has been regarded as one of the cruelest decisions made by a president in modern history.

Related: Trump Spends Labor Day Highlighting Non-USA Made Products!

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the decision on Tuesday at the Department of Justice, saying Homeland Security had been asked to conduct an "orderly, lawful wind-down" of the "unconstitutional" program implemented by Barack Obama in 2012.

Those who were brought into the US illegally as children had been granted temporary protection from deportation due to Obama's executive action.

Now, it looks like their fates are in the hands of Congress, which has six months to pass a law that would regulate the status of these Dreamers -- and POTUS is already counting down the days: