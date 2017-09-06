Alanis Morissette Opens Up About Her 'Isolating' Postpartum Depression: 'There Are Days I'm Debilitated'

Just like her music, Alanis Morissette isn't afraid to get personal…

In the latest issue of PEOPLE, the Jagged Little Pill singer opens up about her struggles with postpartum depression, which she first experienced after giving birth to her now-6-year-old son Ever Imre.

Sadly, after welcoming daughter Onyx Solace 14 months ago, the musician is still struggling with the illness, and even experienced it "seconds later" after delivering her baby girl.

Related: Jagged Little Pill Musical Is Coming In 2018!

She confessed:

"There are days I'm debilitated to the point where I can barely move… As a kid, I imagined having children and being with an amazing partner. This is a whole other wrench I didn't anticipate."

The 43-year-old says her PPD is "four times worse" this time, and it has remarkably altered her life and personality.

"It's very isolating… I'm used to being the Rock of Gibraltar, providing, protecting and maneuvering. It had me question everything. I've known myself to be a really incredible decision-maker and a leader that people can rely on. [Now] I can barely decide what to eat for dinner."

It has even affected her seven-year marriage to Mario "Souleye" Treadway.

"My main priority is that I want to make sure both of my children are loved and bonded with and provided for… Poor Souleye sometimes gets the dregs of my exhaustion at the end of the night. Even holding hands at this point is a deeply intimate experience."

Ultimately, Morissette — who relies on a combination of medication, homeopathic therapies, exercise, and songwriting — wants to eliminate the shame associated with the condition.

"The stigma remains in a really big way… There's this version of eye contact that I have with women who have been through postpartum depression where it's this silent, 'Oh my God, I love you. I'm so sorry."'

However, Alanis isn't the only celeb who has opened up about PPD. To see the full list…

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Who Have Opened Up About Their Postpartum Depression"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Who Have Opened Up About Their Postpartum Depression"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Who Have Opened Up About Their Postpartum Depression"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Who Have Opened Up About Their Postpartum Depression"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Who Have Opened Up About Their Postpartum Depression"

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: alanis morissette, baby blabber, celeb kidz, health, mental health, music minute, postpartum depression, pregnancy talk