Anna Faris Admits Ex Chris Pratt Was Not Her 'Best Friend'

And before you think that's a burn on our part, allow actress Anna Faris explain herself — because she does have a completely logical and thought-out reason for her movie star ex not being her best friend.

In an essay for Cosmo adapted from her new book, the Mom star revealed why your spouse being your BFF is "overhyped."

The 40-year-old explained:

"I was once told that I didn't need a tight group of girlfriends because Chris should be my best friend. But I never bought that. The idea of your mate being your best friend—it's overhyped. I really believe that your partner serves one purpose and each friend serves another. Today, I'm lucky to have a handful of women I count as confidantes. Among them, Allison Janney, my costar on Mom, Meghan, a friend from my hometown of Edmonds, Washington, and Kate, a dear childhood friend who I probably have nothing in common with anymore—at least from an outsider's perspective—but who totally gets me because … history."

Anna continued, commenting on how she doesn't believe in besties, but rather a pressure-less relationship with some amazing females:

"To be honest, I think the notion of best friends in general is messed up though. It puts so much pressure on any one person, when I truly believe it's okay to have intimacy with different people in different ways. And ranking your friends? It just shouldn't happen, at least not beyond grade school."

On being a guys' girl and how that was unfulfilling: "In my 20s, I thought it was cool to say I was a guys' girl. I didn't realize until later how lame I sounded, bragging as though having a lot of girlfriends was a bad thing…I touted my male friends as if my association with them spoke to how cool I really was. I was selling my own gender down the river, and I wasn't even getting any fulfillment from the relationships with those dudes." On jealously of other females that stemmed from bullying in high school: "Growing up, I fell victim to plenty of mean girls who would sneak up on me and snap my bra strap. It may sound like a small thing, but when you're a quiet teenager trying to get through high school unnoticed, that kind of unwanted attention is rough. One day, I went to my locker, and the words 'f–k you, bitch' were written across it. It was humiliating and confusing. I didn't think I was worthy of that kind of hatred. That's why it took me longer than it should have to realize just how important female relationships are. It takes vulnerability of spirit to open yourself up to other women in a way that isn't competitive, and that's especially hard in Hollywood, where competition is built into almost every interaction."

Will you be picking up Anna's book, Anna Faris is Unqualified: Love and Relationship Advice from a Celebrity Who Just Wants to Help, when it hits shelves on October 24, 2017??

