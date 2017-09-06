Ariel Winter Doesn't Mean To Bare Her Butt All The Time — 'My Ass Just Eats [Shorts] Up'

Shorts get hungry, too.

ICYMI, yet another picture surfaced this week of Ariel Winter's full booty on display as she wore daisy dukes while loading groceries into her car. We've really never seen anything like it.

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old defended her cheeks by tweeting:

I literally do not try and show my ass when I wear shorts…my ass just eats them up and then I don't notice…awkward af

We're sure there's gotta be a pair out there somewhere that seem less appetizing! LOLz!

Thoughts on this??

