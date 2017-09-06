Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Katie Holmes Kim K. Kate Middleton Taylor PerezTV
Home >> Body, Ariel Winter, Buttz >> Ariel Winter Doesn't Mean To Bare Her Butt All The Time — 'My Ass Just Eats [Shorts] Up'

Ariel Winter Doesn't Mean To Bare Her Butt All The Time — 'My Ass Just Eats [Shorts] Up'

9/06/2017 5:58 PM ET | Filed under: BodyAriel WinterButtz

Ariel Winter

Shorts get hungry, too.

ICYMI, yet another picture surfaced this week of Ariel Winter's full booty on display as she wore daisy dukes while loading groceries into her car. We've really never seen anything like it.

Related: Sarah Hyland Talks Building Ariel's Body Confidence!

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old defended her cheeks by tweeting:

We're sure there's gotta be a pair out there somewhere that seem less appetizing! LOLz!

Thoughts on this??

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

The Sexiest Shots Celebs Have Shared!
Fireworks, Food, & Fun -- Celebs Celebrate The Fourth Of July!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Ariel Winter's Sexiest Instagram Snaps!
Baywatch Babes! Celebs Who Love To Rock The Iconic Swimsuit!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Facebook Says Fake Russian Accounts Most Likely Bought $100,000 In Ads Around The 2016 Election!
Next story »
North Carolina Mayoral Candidate Roasted By GOP For Listing One Of Her Qualifications As 'WHITE'!
See All Comments