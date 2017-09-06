Disney's Live-Action Aladdin Casts White Actor In New Prince Role & Twitter Is Angry AF!

Uh oh…

Actor Billy Magnussen is joining Disney's live-action Aladdin as Prince Anders — a new role specifically created for the Guy Ritchie-directed movie remake.

While one could say change is NEVER easy, this alteration to the original 1992 classic is especially important because the film takes place in the Middle East and Billy is white.

Twitter is popping off about the controversial choice, with many saying they re-wrote the film just to add a white person into it.

Ch-ch-check out the heated reactions (below)!

#aladdin I am so confused to why they add a new white character to a complete story that is set in the Middle East?🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/71xzOpFXCS

— Nardy ☕️📚 (@NardosNy) September 6, 2017

So millions of people have seen the Aladdin cartoon.They couldn't trust the live action to work enough without creating this?! https://t.co/ZeX9XDLGo2

— #1WonderWoman (@bgirl65) September 6, 2017

They wrote a new character in for a remake of the cartoon Aladdin…..*looks at new character* pic.twitter.com/0QuGdskP9u

— 🐶ThaTzuBurr🐻 (@BaeTzuBurr) September 6, 2017

they did not just rewrite Aladdin?? Just to add a white person into it?? Right in front of my salad?? https://t.co/bmoTX8gaT2

— #defendDACA (@VancityReynIds) September 6, 2017

Why did they add a white prince to #Aladdin? This is going to be a disaster 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0Hjrs2FNzT

— Jovanny Evans (@jobonito) September 6, 2017

Disney can make a frame by frame remake of Beauty and the Beast, but Aladdin needs to be altered?! The animated film was perfect wtf! pic.twitter.com/pcz2k4rXyX

— ferdosa @ TIFF (@atomicwick) September 6, 2017

This new character for #aladdin makes me sad to be white, the Aladdin world has no white people sorry but we don't need to be in everything pic.twitter.com/jaj2JWqn6m

— Ashley ®© ➰ (@Ashleyfangirl) September 6, 2017

Will you be watching Billy alongside Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (Princess Jasmine), Marwan Kenzari (Jafar), Nasim Pedrad (Mara), and Will Smith (Genie) when the film premieres?

SOUND OFF in the comments and let us know!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]



