Disney's Live-Action Aladdin Casts White Actor In New Prince Role & Twitter Is Angry AF!

9/06/2017 9:02 AM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersDisneyWill SmithGuy RitchieControversy

Uh oh…

Actor Billy Magnussen is joining Disney's live-action Aladdin as Prince Anders — a new role specifically created for the Guy Ritchie-directed movie remake.

While one could say change is NEVER easy, this alteration to the original 1992 classic is especially important because the film takes place in the Middle East and Billy is white.

Twitter is popping off about the controversial choice, with many saying they re-wrote the film just to add a white person into it.

Ch-ch-check out the heated reactions (below)!

Will you be watching Billy alongside Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (Princess Jasmine), Marwan Kenzari (Jafar), Nasim Pedrad (Mara), and Will Smith (Genie) when the film premieres?

SOUND OFF in the comments and let us know!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

