Check Out The Full Dancing With The Stars Season 25 Cast!

The 25th season of Dancing With The Stars has officially begun with the announcement of the full cast!
On Wednesday, ABC revealed the official lineup for the dance competition show on Good Morning America – and it looks like it will be legendary!
Among the normal mix of athletes (we see you, Terrell Owens), TV personalities, and various performers competing this season includes a Shark Tank shark (ABC synergy!), a Pretty Little Liar, and your favorite millennial child star all grown up!
Take a look at all the partners (below)!
Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd
Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson
Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko
Drew Scott and Emma Slater
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev
Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold
Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe
Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess
Debbie Gibson and (NEW pro dancer) Alan Bersten
Lindsey Sterling and Mark Ballas
Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy
Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke
Season 25 of DWTS premieres September 18!
