Check Out The Full Dancing With The Stars Season 25 Cast!

The 25th season of Dancing With The Stars has officially begun with the announcement of the full cast!

On Wednesday, ABC revealed the official lineup for the dance competition show on Good Morning America – and it looks like it will be legendary!

Related: Sean Spicer Really Was Offered DWTS

Among the normal mix of athletes (we see you, Terrell Owens), TV personalities, and various performers competing this season includes a Shark Tank shark (ABC synergy!), a Pretty Little Liar, and your favorite millennial child star all grown up!

Take a look at all the partners (below)!

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd

Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko

Drew Scott and Emma Slater

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold

Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess

Debbie Gibson and (NEW pro dancer) Alan Bersten

Lindsey Sterling and Mark Ballas

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke

Who do U think will take home the 25th Mirror Ball?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

Season 25 of DWTS premieres September 18!

[Image via ABC.]

Tags: alan bersten, artem chigvintsev, barbara corcoran, cheryl burke, dance, dancing with the stars, debbie gibson, derek fisher, drew scott, emma slater, frankie muniz, gleb savchenko, jordan fisher, keo motsepe, lindsay arnold, lindsey sterling, maksim chmerkovskiy, mark ballas, nick lachey, nikki bella, peta murgatroyd, pretty little liars, sasha pieterse, sharna burgess, terrell owens, tv news, val chmerkovskiy, vanessa minnillo, victoria arlen, witney carson