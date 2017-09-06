Danica Patrick Spills Why She Exposed 'Produced' Shots Of Bodies On Social Media

Danica Patrick is highlighting the very important difference between what's "real" and what's "produced" on social media!

After getting a lot of attention for her body positive Instagram pic of her abs, the NASCAR driver explained to People why she decided to show her followers the truth.

The 35-year-old admitted:

"I think there's a yearning in the world for real. It gives me the opportunity for it to come straight from me and be real. I follow tons of people on social media who you feel envious of; they have the perfect life or they look perfect all the time, and it just seemed like the right thing to do."

If you haven't seen the body positive post, check it out (below):

Danica continued to share in her new interview:

"We can work out to make ourselves look as good as possible — and there's nothing wrong with that — but the reality is I can hold a camera out in front of me and turn in a circle until I find the right lighting and find my best angle. And I can adjust my clothes to make sure that I just look as good as possible."

So honest!

But the professional race car driver also added it's a journey to feel confident just as you are:

"I think being confident in your own skin is something that is probably one of the longest transition periods in your life that you have to come to grips with. I think it starts with positive self-talk, working really hard and feeling good."

Hopefully she can inspire more people to love themselves, despite all the produced shots on social media!

