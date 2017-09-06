Explain THIS, Donald Trump!
On Wednesday, Facebook Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos published a shocking blog post about the misuse of social media, specifically regarding alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election between the businessman and Hillary Clinton.
After reviewing ad buys from June 2015 to May 2017, the company realized that roughly 3000 ads connected to 470 "inauthentic accounts" bought approximately $100,000 in ads.
Stamos concludes these fake news pages are "likely" linked to Russia! He wrote:
"Our analysis suggests these accounts and Pages were affiliated with one another and likely operated out of Russia."
While the fraudulent advertisements "didn't specifically reference the US presidential election, voting or a particular candidate," they "appeared to focus on amplifying divisive social and political messages" touching on topics such as LGBT rights, race issues, immigration, and gun control.
The corporation also looked at ads that originated in Russia and found that 2,200 ads — adding up to $50,000 — were "potentially politically related."
Facebook has shared this information with U.S. officials, and "will continue to work with them as necessary."
[Image via AEDT/WENN.]
