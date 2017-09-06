George Clooney Reveals For The First Time How He Met & Proposed To Amal! Get All The Special Details HERE!

George Clooney is giving us an inside look at his life!

In a lengthy feature for The Hollywood Reporter, the 56-year-old opened the door for readers to learn more about his plans for the future, his friendship with Barack Obama, parenthood, and, for the first time ever, how he met and fell in love with Amal Clooney four years ago.

The actor remembered meeting the human rights lawyer near Lake Como in July 2013 when she was on her way to Cannes with a mutual friend.

The former bachelor recalled:

"I thought she was beautiful, and I thought she was funny and obviously smart … She probably thought I was old. Then she sent some pictures from when she was here, and we were writing each other, emailing, talking, mostly about what was going on in each other's lives, and over a period of time it became clear we were more than just friends."

The picture-perfect pair's first date didn't happen until months later when George invited Amal to come to the recording of the score for his 2014 directorial outing Monuments Men at Abbey Road Studios in October 2013 in London.

The director explained:

"That was a good first date. Then we went for dinner. She said, 'Let's go to this place.' It was one of those places that was incredibly hip and chic. And when we came out, there were 50 paparazzi there. But she handled it like a champ. And pretty quickly, things escalated once I was in London."

After spending six weeks together in London, the two "spent Christmas together in Cabo San Lucas. Then we went on a safari in Kenya. Amal loves giraffes; they're her favorite animal. She went to this place called Giraffe Manor, where the giraffes stick their heads through the windows and kiss you."

When he got back to El Lay, George told his friend Ben Weiss about the new woman in his life:

"I had a picture of her, looking back, smiling at these giraffes, and I said, 'I think I'm going to ask her to marry me.'"

Awww!

In February 2014, George started planning the proposal without telling Amal:

"It was a full-on leap of faith. She was in England, coming back [to Los Angeles], and she'd had a conversation with her parents, who were like, 'What are George's intentions?' And she was saying, 'Take it easy. We've been going out for six months.' And then she showed up."

And then on April 28, the celeb took the jump with an intimate dinner at home:

"I'm the cook in the family. Believe me, Amal makes reservations. I did pasta of some form, not that impressive. And then over champagne, after dinner, I told her there was a lighter to light the candle in the drawer, and she reached back and pulled out a ring. And I did all the stuff, got down on my knee and did all the things you're supposed to do. I had a playlist with my Rosemary songs on it [his late aunt was the singer Rosemary Clooney], and I was waiting for this song, 'Why Shouldn't I?' 'Why shouldn't I take a chance when romance passes by? / Why shouldn't I know of love?' It's a really good song about why can't I be in love? And it played, and she's like, 'Holy shit!' And she just kept staring at the ring, going, 'Oh, my God.' It was 20 minutes of me on my knee, waiting for her to say yes, because she was so shocked. She only said yes when 'Goody, Goody' came on, which isn't very romantic — it's kind of mean: 'So you met someone who set you back on your heels, goody, goody.'"

He went on:

"My only doubt was if she thought maybe it was too soon. But there was no doubt that we were the right couple and that we were the right team. And we were a team from right off the bat. Immediately, we felt we were just happy, and we have been happy ever since … It changes you in every way that every person who's fallen madly in love changes. Suddenly, the other person's life becomes more important than your own. That's not unique to us; that's [unique to] all people who are lucky enough to find the perfect partner. I'm sorry I was 50-something when it happened, but only because I could have spent even more time with her."

OMG, how adorable!! We love this story!

Read the rest of George's insightful interview HERE!

[Image via The Hollywood Reporter.]

