George Clooney may be a taken man now, but he still makes our knees weak!

The actor's detailed reveal of his and Amal Clooney's love story had us reaching for the Kleenex. Seriously, where is our Prince Charming?!

Of course, George and Amal aren't the only lovey-dovey duo in Tinseltown. To relive their romantic magic and more…

CLICK HERE to view "Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!"

CLICK HERE to view "Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!"

CLICK HERE to view "Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!"

CLICK HERE to view "Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!"

CLICK HERE to view "Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!"

[Image via Francois Pauletto/News Pictures/WENN.]

Tags: amal clooney, george clooney, love line, photos!