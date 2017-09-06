Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Beyoncé Kate Middleton Taylor Trump PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Scary!, Play With Perez >> QUIZ: What Type Of Horror Movie Is Your Life?

QUIZ: What Type Of Horror Movie Is Your Life?

9/06/2017 12:13 AM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersScary!Play With Perez

no title

Boo!

As we all anticipate the release of the bone-chilling It remake, let's pass the time by finding out which horror movie our life is most like.

Take the quiz… if you dare (below)!

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
Worst Movie Casting Of All Time!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Moves That Are Sexy In Movies, But Not So Much IRL!
20 Reasons Why The Rock Is The Best!
Descendants 2 Cast: Then & Now!
View Pics »
Next story »
Usher Accuser Says She Has Sex Tape Of Alleged Encounter!
See All Comments