QUIZ: What Type Of Horror Movie Is Your Life?

Kim Kardashian is going to show off her body, whether you like it or not!

In an interview with The Telegraph published on Saturday, Sharon Osbourne SLAMS the KUWTK star for posting nude selfies in the name of feminism.

Ozzy Osbourne's wife told the publication:

"If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that's not feminism, that's being a ho... And there's nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are."

On Tuesday, Kimmy seemingly clapped back at The Talk host by posting YET ANOTHER skin snap on Instagram! Shot by famed photographers Mert and Marcus for their upcoming book, North West's mom is seen naked in a tree wearing only black boots. She shared:

