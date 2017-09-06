Bikini Model Completely Photoshops Her Swimsuit Pic To Highlight THIS Big Problem With Social Media!

It seems like people are getting tired of seeing the heavily edited snaps popping up all over social media!

Aussie vlogger and Moana Bikini founder, Karina Irby, grew so sick of it, she finally decided to do something about it, and show followers exactly what goes into all those Photoshopped pics on Instagram!

In a post this week, the social media maven put up a side-by-side pic of "reality" vs "Instagram" with an inspirational message:

It's amazing to see body positivity get more spotlight on social media, especially when there are so many unrealistic goals being put out there.

The swimsuit model also spoke out about it last month with another side-by-side all about perspective:

Are U all about her message?

