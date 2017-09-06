Bikini Model Completely Photoshops Her Swimsuit Pic To Highlight THIS Big Problem With Social Media!

It seems like people are getting tired of seeing the heavily edited snaps popping up all over social media!
Aussie vlogger and Moana Bikini founder, Karina Irby, grew so sick of it, she finally decided to do something about it, and show followers exactly what goes into all those Photoshopped pics on Instagram!
In a post this week, the social media maven put up a side-by-side pic of "reality" vs "Instagram" with an inspirational message:
It's amazing to see body positivity get more spotlight on social media, especially when there are so many unrealistic goals being put out there.
The swimsuit model also spoke out about it last month with another side-by-side all about perspective:
Perspective VS reality🤓 This is me. Current day. I wanted to share this with you because I think it's important to stay true and real on social media. I can assure you the only difference in these two photos are the way I'm standing and wearing my bikini. We all know our angles and don't always share the images of us not looking our best. Therefore, sometimes we can share an unrealistic showcase of ourselves. Of course we all want to share photos of ourselves where we look good, great, our best! I know that I do. I'm sure that you do. It's just human nature. However, this nature of Social Media, and our usage of it, encourages unrealistic expectations. Everyone posts pictures of themselves on their best day, in their best angle, and everyone else feels that their everyday self isn't good enough, or doesn't match up, or can't compete. It's important to focus on yourself and your own goals instead of comparing yourself to others constantly. Run your own race and set your own goals, the only person you need to impress is you! ❤️❤️❤️ @MOANA_BIKINI @BIKINI.BODY.BURNA post shared by KARINA IRBY (@karinairby) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT
Are U all about her message?
