Watch This Irish Family Freak The FUCK Out Over A Loose Bat In Their Kitchen!

9/06/2017 3:39 PM ET | Filed under: Batty BatViral: News

Catch him, Daddy!!!

The truest viral videos are born in the moment, and nothing says unpredictable like a bat in the house!

The internet is flapping with delight over this video showing a quaint Irish family in peril as an intruding animal flies around their kitchen.

After abandoning his father for safety, the user recording the video cheers on hero Derry to capture the winged-creature with a towel, but his sing-song commentary only adds to the chaos.

Everyone in the family is rattled by this nightmarish encounter — even the family dog, who is so startled it pees on the floor!

Watch the video (above) to see the fam go batty!

