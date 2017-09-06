Watch This Irish Family Freak The FUCK Out Over A Loose Bat In Their Kitchen!

Catch him, Daddy!!!

The truest viral videos are born in the moment, and nothing says unpredictable like a bat in the house!

The internet is flapping with delight over this video showing a quaint Irish family in peril as an intruding animal flies around their kitchen.

Related: Twitter User's Account Was Suspended After Criticizing Taylor Swift!

After abandoning his father for safety, the user recording the video cheers on hero Derry to capture the winged-creature with a towel, but his sing-song commentary only adds to the chaos.

Everyone in the family is rattled by this nightmarish encounter — even the family dog, who is so startled it pees on the floor!

Watch the video (above) to see the fam go batty!

Tags: batty bat, viral: news