Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Really Can't Keep Saying They're Not A Couple — Spotted Holding Hands HERE!!

The jig is up!! But if we're being honest, there's never been a jig.

After denying a relationship for over 4 years despite being spotted together on numerous occasions, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were finally seen packing on the PDA.

The duo were photographed on Monday in Malibu taking a beach stroll and holding hands! This is HUGE considering they've done whatever they could to never be photographed together and almost refuse to comment on each other.

Maybe that rumored 5-year clause in her divorce from Tom Cruise has finally been lifted and she can go public with her love??

Since Katie and Jamie have allegedly been together since 2013, this must be an exciting relief.

