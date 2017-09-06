Jimmy Fallon Announces $1 Million Donation To Harvey Relief & Welcomes Houston Choir For Powerful Performance Of Lean On Me — WATCH!

This is amazing!

On Tuesday night, Jimmy Fallon announced The Tonight Show would be donating $1 million to J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey relief fund just before welcoming Victoria White, Marquist Taylor, and their Houston gospel choir for a powerful performance of Lean on Me.

The late night host opened the show saying:

"Last week, we saw the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey on the state of Texas. But in the face of this tragedy, we saw good. We saw communities banding together. Neighbors helping neighbors. Strangers helping strangers. So many heroes, people like Mattress Mack, who opened up his stores and showrooms for those who needed shelter. The group of people who formed a human chain to save a man from a flooded SUV. And J.J. Watt from the Houston Texans, who has raised over $18 million dollars to provide food, water, and supplies to the victims. And I'm proud to say that our show, The Tonight Show, is donating one million dollars to J.J.'s fund. Thank you, J.J."

He went on:

"One of the most inspiring clips I saw last week was a video of two singers — Victoria White and Marquist Taylor — who visited a storm shelter and formed a spontaneous gospel choir to sing to hurricane evacuees. And it's my honor to introduce them to you tonight. Here to sing a song dedicated to all the heroes in Houston who did whatever they could to help, please welcome, along with The Roots, Victoria White, Marquist Taylor, and their Houston Gospel Choir."

Grab some tissues and watch the inspiring clip (below)!

[Image via NBC.]

Tags: charity, houston, hurricane harvey, jimmy fallon, late night tv