Khloé Kardashian Regrets Doing A Deal With Tampon Company — "Why Am I So Thirsty"!!

What a difference 10 years makes!

Reflecting on her experience filming KUWTK for pretty much all of her adult life, Khloé Kardashian penned an essay for Glamour giving us even more of an inside look at what being one of the biggest reality stars entails.

At first, the 33-year-old admits things were different for her because she was "heavier" than her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian.

Related: The Kardashians Donate $500K To Hurricane Harvey Relief!

In fact, KoKo said she struggled getting companies to endorse her:

"I didn't start to really understand the opportunity the series presented until the fourth or fifth season. I was young, and I didn't care as much. The truth is that I was heavier then too, so not a lot of endorsements were coming my way. Brands would prefer to align themselves with Kim or Kourtney, which I was totally fine with because I was still along for the ride. But it's also a very sad thing to realize that most brands are interested only in pretty, cute, in-shape girls."

She went on:

"There were things I did back then that made me think, Why am I doing this? I once did a deal with a tampon company, and I was like, 'Why am I so thirsty?' But I was young, and you feel pressure; you see your sisters getting deals and you're like, 'Should I be doing something? Is a pad commercial all I can get? Well, OK then.' The older you get, and the more comfortable you become in your skin, the more you begin to think about what makes sense for you. When I started getting in shape and when I first got married [to now-ex Lamar Odom, the basketball player], a different amount of attention came my way. Because I had already seen my sisters go through it, I was able to be pickier about my opportunities."

When your whole life revolves around letting complete strangers know every intimate detail, Khloé admitted it was difficult to film certain events like Kim's robbery or Caitlyn Jenner's transition:

"Things like Kim's robbery or Caitlyn's transition? That's the kind of stuff we wish we had never filmed. We aren't ever like, 'Oooh! Let's do this for season nine.' This is our life, and these are the things that happen. And it's funny — when we decide not to shoot things, people feel slighted. But when we film too much, they're like, 'Oh, you never should have filmed that.' It's a catch-22."

And then there are more personal moments like her DUI arrest and divorce from Lamar.

On her jail time, she said:

"That's one of those times you wish you didn't have cameras on you. It was more embarrassing than anything else. I mean, I could have hurt or killed someone. But, you know, that happened. And I dealt with it. And it will never happen again."

And on her split, she wrote:

"That was a really, really hard time for me. It was the first time I had received really negative attention. I've never been a party girl, but [drinking] is something I turned to. I was probably drunk while we were filming season nine."

Wow, just when you think you know everything!

Read the rest of her confessions HERE!

Tags: caitlyn jenner, glamour, khloe kardashian, kim kardashian, kourtney kardashian, kuwtk, lamar odom, reality tv