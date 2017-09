This family of five is going to be so cute!

On Wednesday we learned that Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are OFFICIALLY expecting their third child via surrogate.

And according to TMZ, that little bundle of joy — said to be due in January — is a GIRL!

So. How will notoriously jealous North West feel about this?

The outlet asked a notable child psychologist about the situation, and jealousy might not even be an issue with this new baby. Contrary to cliche, sisters apparently prefer sisters over brothers.

The future is female!

