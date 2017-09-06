Home Videos Photos Shop
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Officially Pregnant Via Surrogate!

9/06/2017

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are expanding their family!

People has confirmed a surrogate is currently pregnant with the couple's third child.

A source close to the situation revealed:

"The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate. Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super involved in the process."

The insider continued:

"They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy. They don't want any complications and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it's born."

TMZ also shared the little one is due in January and all is well with the pregnancy.

Reports surfaced in July that the surrogate was three months along — which means both sources (above) seem to be spot on.

Congrats fam! We hope North and Saint West are ready for a little bro/sis!

