Late Night Slams Donald Trump's Decision To Rescind DACA — WATCH!

9/06/2017 12:08 PM ET | Filed under: PolitikDonald TrumpStephen ColbertJimmy KimmelLate Night TVSeth MeyersControversyTrevor Noah

Defend DACA!

Following in suit with pretty much anyone with an ounce of humanity, late night hosts Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Trevor Noah all sounded off on Donald Trump's decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program on Wednesday night!

Kimmel, for instance, said in his opener:

"This morning, our president woke up and asked his staff, ‘Now that this hurricane is over, what is something horrible I can do to distract people from the Russia investigation?' Someone said, ‘You know, there are 800,000 innocent kids you can deport for no good reason.' And he said ‘Done and done!'"

Watch all of the comedians takes on the destructive move (below)!

