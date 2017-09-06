Warner From Legally Blonde Just Revealed He Had A Massive Crush On Selma Blair While Filming!

Over 15 years since the release of Legally Blonde and one of the actors just dropped quite the truth bomb!

In a new interview, Matthew Davis AKA Warner revealed he had a very serious crush on one of his costars, Selma Blair!

While the actor is engaged to former Miss Georgia 2012, Britt Sharp, he totally gushed about the American Crime Story actress, who played his fiancée in the film:

"I absolutely loved and adored Selma. I developed a crush on her at the time but she was with someone else — I think she was dating the guy from Rushmore [Jason Schwartzman], but he was coming around and I was kind of like ‘Who is this guy?!'"

The 39-year-old explained he fell for her sense of humor:

"She was the funniest person on set. I love a very dry, dark sense of humor, so she had me in stitches the whole time… She was the bees' knees."

Dang!! He really did have a thing for Selma!

The Vampire Diaries star also admitted to being a huge fan of Reese Witherspoon, too:

"I fanboyed out on her and embarrassed myself. I felt starstruck by all this because it happened so quickly and I hadn't adjusted. I definitely wasn't cool. At the first table read, I just kept going on and on about how much I loved her work, fawning all over her. I remember turning beet-red and later getting back in my car and just slapping my forehead, feeling like a fool."

It happens to the best of us!

At least Matt doesn't feel like a "fool" for playing the movie's preppy villain:

"People are like ‘Oh my God, you're Warner, the asshole from Legally Blonde!' I get a lot of ‘Oh, you're such a jerk'… but I think it's funny. I think it's charming."

Can everyone come back for Legally Blonde 3?? That's what fans really want!!

