Madonna Gets Real About Her 'Complicated' Adoption Journey: 'I Would Cry Myself To Sleep'

no title

Mom first, Queen of Pop second!

In the latest issue of People, Madonna opens up about motherhood, and what it's like to raise six children: Lourdes, 20, Rocco, 17, David, 11, Mercy, 11, and 5-year-old twins Estere and Stella.

Specifically, the Like A Prayer singer reveals the trials and tribulations of adopting her four youngest kids from Malawi, a country in southeast Africa with low life expectancy and high infant mortality rates.

The musician first saw son David Banda at Home of Hope — an orphanage in the country's capital — where he was battling pneumonia and malaria. After officially adopting him, Madge returned to London in 2008 where she was highly scrutinized by the press. She reveals:

"Every newspaper said I kidnapped him… In my mind, I was thinking, 'Wait a minute. I'm trying to save somebody's life. Why are you all shitting on me right now?' I did everything by the book. That was a real low point for me. I would cry myself to sleep."'

Sadly, adopting daughter Mercy James was even more challenging. Because she was recently divorced from Guy Ritchie, country officials deemed her "not capable of raising a child." Although she eventually brought Mercy home in 2009, the entire ordeal was upsetting and painful.

"The way I was treated — that sexist behavior — was ridiculous."

In February 2017, the now-59-year-old adopted twins Estere and Stella from the same orphanage where she met David. Contrary to popular belief, the icon was not given any "special treatment" and the process was just as difficult as her previous experiences.

"Because I'm a public figure, people don't want to be perceived as giving me any kind of special treatment, so I get the hard road… It's complicated, but it's so worth it."

Even though the twins are now acclimated after seven months, they have no idea they have a famous mommy, and were totally puzzled when her song Holiday came on during dinner.

"They don't have a clue and that's a good thing. I'm just their mother."

And that's the way it should be.

