Happy #ReadABookDay — Celebrate With All These Celeb-Approved Picks!

Scott Disick Reportedly Hospitalized & Placed On 5150 Psychiatric Hold
While Scott Disick has been taking to social media to document his trip to New York for Fashion Week, it's been revealed the reality TV star was hospitalized just a month ago.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed they responded to a call at his Hidden Hills home on Aug. 18 at 5:03 p.m, with a spokesperson sharing it was for a possible 5150 psychiatric hold, according to Entertainment Tonight.
A LACFD rep confirmed to Us Weekly: