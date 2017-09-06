It's a volatile time for the people of North Carolina, which is why Kimberley Paige Barnette wants to be the reliable, WHITE candidate they deserve.
Yup, an actual candidate touted herself as qualified to be the mayor of Charlotte because she's caucasian.
Needless to say, Barnette received a ton of backlash for the now-deleted Facebook post, in which she wrote:
"VOTE FOR ME…REPUBLICAN & SMART, WHITE, TRADITIONAL."
To be fair, other Republican campaign taglines boil down to a similar message — but at least Donald Trump has the
decency will to mask it behind a snappy catchphrase!
Barnette, who is running in the September 12 primary, reportedly edited the message and posted a status that read:
"There is a group called Congressional Black Caucus. I'm sorry if I described myself as white and it offended others."
But the half-baked apology wasn't enough. Even after deleting the now-viral post, Barnette's comments sparked responses from the rest of the state's GOP.
GOP Chairman Robin Hayes responded to the viral mess, telling The Charlotte Observer:
"Any suggestion that a candidate is more or less qualified for political office based on their skin color alone, is offensive to North Carolina Republicans and we condemn it. This type of suggestion has no place in our public discourse."
The 53-year-old's opponents have also spoken out on the controversy. City council member Kenny Smith blasted the "fringe candidate" for "boosting name ID with sort of absurd campaign tactics."
Using controversy to get campaign attention? Now, where would she get a tactic like that from?
