Sarah Paulson Does A SPOT ON Drew Barrymore Impression & More While Playing Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show Game! Watch!

Sarah Paulson usually plays multiple characters in a single season of American Horror Story, so a simple late night acting challenge is a walk in the park for the actress!

On Tuesday's Tonight Show, the AHS: Cult star showed off her best voices playing Jimmy Fallon's Wheel of Impressions, proving she can handle comedy just as well as drama.

Video: Be Very Afraid Watching The AHS: Cult Trailer!

In the clip, Paulson channeled hilarious versions of Kathleen Turner, Holly Hunter, and Drew Barrymore — and the impressions were so spot on, we hope Ryan Murphy creates a biopic miniseries where she can play all three!

See Sarah's range in the video (below)!

[Image via NBC.]

