Sarah Paulson Does A SPOT ON Drew Barrymore Impression & More While Playing Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show Game! Watch!

9/06/2017 10:45 AM ET

Sarah Paulson usually plays multiple characters in a single season of American Horror Story, so a simple late night acting challenge is a walk in the park for the actress!

On Tuesday's Tonight Show, the AHS: Cult star showed off her best voices playing Jimmy Fallon's Wheel of Impressions, proving she can handle comedy just as well as drama.

In the clip, Paulson channeled hilarious versions of Kathleen Turner, Holly Hunter, and Drew Barrymore — and the impressions were so spot on, we hope Ryan Murphy creates a biopic miniseries where she can play all three!

See Sarah's range in the video (below)!

