Scott Disick Reportedly Hospitalized & Placed On 5150 Psychiatric Hold

While Scott Disick has been taking to social media to document his trip to New York for Fashion Week, it's been revealed the reality TV star was hospitalized just a month ago.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed they responded to a call at his Hidden Hills home on Aug. 18 at 5:03 p.m, with a spokesperson sharing it was for a possible 5150 psychiatric hold, according to Entertainment Tonight.

A LACFD rep confirmed to Us Weekly:

"Lost Hills Sheriffs were also on the scene shortly there after. LAFD officials transported Mr. Disick to a local hospital. No other information will be given out at this time."

For those who don't know, a 5150 psychiatric hold is allowed by officials if they deem a person to be a danger to themselves or others. A person can only be held for up to 72 hours.

The Blast reports Scott wasn't held for nearly that long, additionally adding Kourtney Kardashian showed up at the hospital to support the father of their children.

There's been no word on what went down, but we're wishing Scott all the best.

Hopefully the 34-year-old is getting the help he needs. But as you can see from his Instagram Story (below), Disick was spending quality time with Kendall Jenner on the way to New York City:

