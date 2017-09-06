Selena Gomez Fan Tries To Hand Deliver Penis-Shaped Bouquet To Her Home!

Check Out The Full Dancing With The Stars Season 25 Cast!
The 25th season of Dancing With The Stars has officially begun with the announcement of the full cast!
On Wednesday, ABC revealed the official lineup for the dance competition show on Good Morning America -- and it looks like it will be legendary!
Among the normal mix of athletes (we see you, Terrell Owens), TV personalities, and various performers competing this season includes a Shark Tank shark (ABC synergy!), a Pretty Little Liar, and your favorite millennial child star all grown up!
Take a look at all the partners (below)!
