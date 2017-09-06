Selena Gomez Fan Tries To Hand Deliver Penis-Shaped Bouquet To Her Home!

Selena Gomez has some crazy fans, but this one might take the cake tip!

TMZ is reporting one obsessed admirer showed up to her San Fernando Valley home in California on Friday in an attempt to personally hand deliver a slew a gifts for the songstress, even trying to order a penis-shaped bouquet of flowers for her!

Thankfully, Selly's security team handled the situation and intercepted the 24-year-old fan, whom they've seen before, also making sure to file a police report.

And it turns out just hours earlier a flower shop called in to report a man requesting a penis-shaped of bouquet for Selena! As you might have guessed, their description of the man matched Selly's security team's description of the fan.

LAPD is investigating.

Hopefully this is the last the 25-year-old will have to deal with anything like this! How creepy!

