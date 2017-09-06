Steve Harvey Goes All In To Support Bill Cosby Despite Sexual Assault Accusations

Cringe.

Steve Harvey has had his fair share of drama in the past — what with that awkward staff email and not to mention what happened when he hosted the Miss Universe pageant — but this new potential mess is not quite like the others.

The daytime talk show host is throwing his hat into the ring of supporters who are there for Bill Cosby as he faces accusations of rape and sexual assault.

Related: Steve Apologizes For Offensive Joke About Asian Men

While Cosby's original trial ended with a deadlocked jury, the former TV dad is headed back to trial in 2018 — but the fact that this case still isn't settled in Cosby's favor isn't stopping Steve from speaking up in his defense.

The 60-year-old commented on the situation to The Hollywood Reporter:

"I haven't talked to him in a few months, but when I'm your friend, I'm your friend. And Bill Cosby helped my sons at Morehouse [College], and he taught me how to do this business. He didn't even know me and he taught me how to do this business. When I heard all the trouble he was in, I called and asked him how he was doing. You know what he says to me? ‘Hey man, I appreciate you calling, but just stay away from me right now. You don't need none of this on you. You're doing good. Whatever happens to me, happens to me, but don't you get none of this on you.' That's an amazing thing for a guy to say."

Hmmmm. It's very possible Bill did help Steve and his sons out, but that certainly doesn't mean it'd be impossible for Bill to have also raped and sexually assaulted the numerous women who have come out to speak out against him.

We're just saying, one good deed does not mean you could never do anything bad.

And while we don't really ever agree with Cosby, we do agree that Harvey should've kept his distance from this touchy subject. He's had more than his fair share of saying the wrong thing this year!

What do you think about his support of the controversial celeb?

Tags: bill cosby, bill cosby trial, icky icky poo, sexual assault, steve harvey