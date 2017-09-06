Listen To This: Wild Oh Wow!

This is so rad!

When we first Sylvan Esso's Radio, we thought for sure she was from Denmark or Holland.

Turns out she's a duo from North Carolina!

Their brand of indie pop is quirkier and more Euro than that of their counterparts - and it is totally rubbing us the right way!!

Check out Radio above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Sylvan Esso!

Tags: listen to this, sylvan esso