The Hottest Stories Right Now!

Aspiring Pastor Allegedly Stabs Wife To Death In His Sleep — And Blames It On Taking Too Much Cold Medicine

[CLICK HERE]

Cher SAVAGELY Claps Back At Hater Over DACA & Twitter Can't Breathe!!

[CLICK HERE]

Selena Quintanilla's Family Among the Victims of Hurricane Harvey

[CLICK HERE]

Treasury Secretary's Wife Poses In Couture Gowns While Apologizing For 'Boastful And Materialistic' Instagram Post…

[CLICK HERE]

Kristin Cavallari Spills The Juicy, Naked Deets Behind THAT Pic Of Jay Cutler's Bare Ass!

[CLICK HERE]

Donald Trump Spends Labor Day Talking About Campaign Promises & Highlighting Non-USA Made Products! WE'RE SO FUCKED!

[CLICK HERE]

‘Back Together' Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Rekindle Their Romance On Paddle Boards!

[CLICK HERE]

Scarlett Johansson Continued To Pack On PDA With Colin Jost At A Diana Ross Concert!

[CLICK HERE]

The Rock Finally Meets 10-Year-Old Who Used San Andreas Moves To Save His Brother — As Tearful Momma Looks On!

[CLICK HERE]

Megan Fox Gets Real About The 'Struggle' To Physically Bounce Back After Baby No. 3!

[CLICK HERE]