Blondes do have more fun -- just don't ask them any followup questions about it!

Ellen DeGeneres is back for Season 15, which means more celebrities stopping by her couch to play fun games with.

Wednesday's episode was no different, as Reese Witherspoon and Pink were invited to spill their secrets in a round of Never Have I Ever.

The pop/rock star was a lot more comfortable with answering intimate questions than the Big Little Lies actress, who only agreed to answer truthfully if Ellen didn't make any further inquiries, say, about that time she had done "IT" IN PUBLIC.

But by the end, Reese was throwing up "I have"-s like a pro! Ch-ch-check out the clip (below) to see who has the most to confess to!

