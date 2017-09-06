OMG! Usher's Accuser Apparently Lied About Having A Sex Tape Of Their Alleged Encounter!

These are Quantasia Sharpton's confessions…

Usher's most public accuser will be facing some credibility issues going forward in the case against the R&B star, as it turns out she lied during a recent interview about their alleged sexual encounter.

On Tuesday, Sharpton did an interview with YouTube's Miss Jacob Tuesday claiming she and the performer recorded a sex tape the night he allegedly exposed her to herpes.

But it looks like Sharpton's bombshell was a dud — attorney Lisa Bloom told TMZ her client's statement was actually a "misunderstanding" and there is no sex tape.

Instead, Bloom says they believe the two may have been caught on the hotel's security system. Hmm…

Sounds like the famed attorney didn't know about her client's little interview, and this new chink in Sharpton's credibility could definitely hold them back in court!

Think before you speak, y'all… especially when accusing celebrities of giving you an STD.

[Image via YouTube.]

