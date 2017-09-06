Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Katie Holmes Kim K. Kate Middleton Taylor PerezTV
Home >> Oops!, Legal Matters, Usher, YouTube, Sex, STD >> OMG! Usher's Accuser Apparently Lied About Having A Sex Tape Of Their Alleged Encounter!

OMG! Usher's Accuser Apparently Lied About Having A Sex Tape Of Their Alleged Encounter!

9/06/2017 4:30 PM ET | Filed under: Oops!Legal MattersUsherYouTubeSexSTD

no title

These are Quantasia Sharpton's confessions…

Usher's most public accuser will be facing some credibility issues going forward in the case against the R&B star, as it turns out she lied during a recent interview about their alleged sexual encounter.

On Tuesday, Sharpton did an interview with YouTube's Miss Jacob Tuesday claiming she and the performer recorded a sex tape the night he allegedly exposed her to herpes.

But it looks like Sharpton's bombshell was a dud — attorney Lisa Bloom told TMZ her client's statement was actually a "misunderstanding" and there is no sex tape.

Related: Usher's Wife Is Reportedly Unfazed!

Instead, Bloom says they believe the two may have been caught on the hotel's security system. Hmm…

Sounds like the famed attorney didn't know about her client's little interview, and this new chink in Sharpton's credibility could definitely hold them back in court!

Think before you speak, y'all… especially when accusing celebrities of giving you an STD.

[Image via YouTube.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
Celebs Who Do ANAL!!!
Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
Moves That Are Sexy In Movies, But Not So Much IRL!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
View Pics »
« Previous story
Happy #ReadABookDay — Celebrate With All These Celeb-Approved Picks!
Next story »
Bikini Model Completely Photoshops Her Swimsuit Pic To Highlight THIS Big Problem With Social Media!
See All Comments