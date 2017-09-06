While Scott Disick has been taking to social media to document his trip to New York for Fashion Week, it's been revealed the reality TV star was hospitalized just a month ago.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed they responded to a call at his Hidden Hills home on Aug. 18 at 5:03 p.m, with a spokesperson sharing it was for a possible 5150 psychiatric hold, according to Entertainment Tonight.

A LACFD rep confirmed to Us Weekly:

