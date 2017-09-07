Who Is The New Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr.?

Everyone say hello to your newest Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr.!

If you're anything like most of America, you woke up to the announcement Thursday morning thinking:

Have no fear — we've got your back!

Related: The Twins Were Back With Vengeance On Tuesday's BIP

Whether you're a Bachelor Nation newbie or just need a refresher, here's everything you need to know about ABC's newest suitor (below)!

[Image via ABC.]

Tags: arie luyendyk jr., celebrity facts!, love line, the bachelor-ette