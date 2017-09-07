Updates & Spoilers About Two Of Bachelor In Paradise's Strongest Couples!

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

As you know, the finale of Bachelor in Paradise is quickly approaching — but before we get to Monday, we have a couple status updates on two couples who up until this point have been pretty solid.

First up, we're sad (not really) to report that Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes are no longer together. Sorry, guys.

At an event on Wednesday night in Santa Monica, the momma-of-two told Us Weekly:

"Robby and I are not together. I'm not really sure how Robby's handled the situation."

She went on:

"I wasn't interested in him at all and I was off limits to him because he's friends with Josh. We just kind of talked a little bit during the break and we just kind of enjoyed talking to each other I think. And then we just started hanging out more and more and then it just started turning into something."

Meanwhile, we're hearing BIP couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are still going strong — and are even meeting each other's families! Cute!

Will U be tuning in on Monday to find out what happens with the rest of the love connections?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

