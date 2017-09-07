Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Katie Holmes Kim K. Bachelor Taylor PerezTV
Home >> Love Line, Cute!, Reality TV, Breakups, The Bachelor/ette >> Updates & Spoilers About Two Of Bachelor In Paradise's Strongest Couples!

Updates & Spoilers About Two Of Bachelor In Paradise's Strongest Couples!

9/07/2017 10:53 AM ET | Filed under: Love LineCute!Reality TVBreakupsThe Bachelor/ette

Bachelor In Paradise

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

As you know, the finale of Bachelor in Paradise is quickly approaching — but before we get to Monday, we have a couple status updates on two couples who up until this point have been pretty solid.

First up, we're sad (not really) to report that Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes are no longer together. Sorry, guys.

Related: ABC's New Bachelor Is…

At an event on Wednesday night in Santa Monica, the momma-of-two told Us Weekly:

"Robby and I are not together. I'm not really sure how Robby's handled the situation."

She went on:

"I wasn't interested in him at all and I was off limits to him because he's friends with Josh. We just kind of talked a little bit during the break and we just kind of enjoyed talking to each other I think. And then we just started hanging out more and more and then it just started turning into something."

Meanwhile, we're hearing BIP couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are still going strong — and are even meeting each other's families! Cute!

Will U be tuning in on Monday to find out what happens with the rest of the love connections?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
A Definitive List Of Every Woman Linked To Justin Bieber!
Three Decades And Counting: Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn Through The Years!
Celebs Who Do ANAL!!!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Longtime Hollywood Couples Who Never Got Married!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Zayn Malik & Sia Join Forces For New Song Dusk Till Dawn — Listen & Watch!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Ryan Murphy’s Nurse Ratched ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ Origin Series Starring Sarah Paulson Scores Netflix Order; Michael Douglas EPs
See All Comments