This Is Us' Justin Hartley Gets His Christmas Package Waxed In New Trailer For A Bad Moms Christmas!

9/07/2017 12:17 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersKristen BellMila KunisSusan SarandonSkinCheryl Hines

A Bad Moms Christmas has it all!

Laughs, booze, and Justin Hartley's hairless butthole!

In the latest trailer for the comedy sequel, Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn agree to rebel against the festive season after their mothers (Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines, and Susan Sarandon) ambush them for the holidays.

Along with plenty of clips teasing deviant mommy behavior (Shots in the mall! Bonding over gingerbread!), we get a nice preview of the This Is Us star playing a go-go Santa in need of a nice waxing.

Watch the trailer (below) to see the early Christmas package!

A Bad Moms Christmas hits theaters November 3!

