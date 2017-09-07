Dylan O'Brien Reveals How His Scary Accident Prepared Him For His Role In American Assassin!

Dylan O'Brien is opening up about his scary accident on the set of Maze Runner: The Death Cure!

ICYMI, production on the dystopian action film was immediately shut down last year after the 26-year-old suffered a concussion, facial fracture, and lacerations after falling to the ground performing a motorcycle stunt.

In a new interview with the SF Chronicle, the Teen Wolf actor opened up about how the serious incident helped hm understand his role in the new film American Assassin.

Recalling the moment he flew face first into another vehicle, Dylan said:

"I had a severe concussion and brain trauma. I basically broke this whole side of my face. I had to have facial reconstructive surgery. Got plates in there now. I thought that was just it, that my face was never gonna look the same again."

Adding:

"I now look at the experience as having gotten away really luckily. A, just walking away from it. And B, getting this great doctor who took care of me and really fixed me up."

And now playing a CIA black ops man in the latest flick, he was challenged with the physicality of the role given his injuries:

"This was definitely tackling it head-on. I also felt more connected to the character in a way, and more informed than I ever could have been — at the same time, I was terrified to do it … That strength comes, in a way, from having survived these traumatic incidents. Obviously, it's not every one of those guys, but I felt really connected to that."

During filming, O'Brien admitted he had good and bad days:

"I would have good days and bad days. Some days, I would show up to the gym, and my trainer would sense I was … in this place, you know? Not a good one. I would randomly have very doubtful days and panicky moments of just wanting to bow out. I had to constantly push through them. Even when I was leaving for the film. I had a pretty severe panic episode an hour before my flight — to the point where I didn't even know if they'd let me on the plane. But I always had a lot of support. … My dad came with me on that flight. I don't think I would have been able to do it; he actually came out with me and was my rock."

He concluded:

"Inside, you're wanting to run away — you don't want to do it, you know? It ended up being one of the best experiences of my life. I'm really glad I was able to finish it. I thought I felt relief after ‘Assassin'; this was the ultimate kind of weightless. … It had been over a year at that point since the accident, and I felt more free and like myself once I accomplished that than I had the whole year."

So proud of him!!!

You can catch American Assassin on Friday, September 15!

