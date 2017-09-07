Home Videos Photos Shop
Home >> Love Line, Evan Rachel Wood, Breakups >> Evan Rachel Wood & Zach Villa End Their Engagement

Evan Rachel Wood & Zach Villa End Their Engagement

9/07/2017 5:37 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineEvan Rachel WoodBreakups

Sad news!

Less than a year later, and Evan Rachel Wood and Zach Villa have ended their engagement.

It's being reported by The Blast on Thursday that the two split, breaking up not much more than a month ago!

In case you didn't know, the actress confirmed her engagement to her Rebel and a Basketcase bandmate back in January, and they met back in 2015.

There's been no word on the fate of musical duo though.

We're wishing them both the best.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

