George Michael's New Single Fantasy Released Eight Months After His Death

Wow.

It's still so hard to believe George Michael is really gone, even eight months after his passing.

Especially since on Thursday, a new single has been released in his name.

Fantasy, which was an original track by the singer released on a B-side in 1990, was reworked by Nile Rodgers and put on the star's YouTube channel today.

The Wham! member was going to rerelease his album Listen Without Prejudice with Fantasy as the main single, which is why he sent the music producer the track in early 2016. Sadly, George passed away before the album's reissue date in March 2017.

With the date pushed to October 20, the track has finally dropped.

Nile emotionally tweeted about the release:

You SHOULD have mixed feelings. No one's heart was dragged through emotional ambiguity more than mine.

I'm happy #SoManyPeopleLoveGeorge https://t.co/Y3CKXcNneg

— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) September 7, 2017

We were planning an entire new album but this was the 1st thing @GeorgeMichael wanted done and the reason will become obvious very soon. https://t.co/L5G9WSjxrj

— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) September 7, 2017

Listen to the reworked version of Fantasy (below):

