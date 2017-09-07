Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Katie Holmes Kim K. Bachelor Taylor PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, George Michael, YouTube >> George Michael's New Single Fantasy Released Eight Months After His Death

George Michael's New Single Fantasy Released Eight Months After His Death

9/07/2017 6:39 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteGeorge MichaelYouTube

Take a listen!

Wow.

It's still so hard to believe George Michael is really gone, even eight months after his passing.

Especially since on Thursday, a new single has been released in his name.

Fantasy, which was an original track by the singer released on a B-side in 1990, was reworked by Nile Rodgers and put on the star's YouTube channel today.

Related: George Laid To Rest 3 Months After His Death

The Wham! member was going to rerelease his album Listen Without Prejudice with Fantasy as the main single, which is why he sent the music producer the track in early 2016. Sadly, George passed away before the album's reissue date in March 2017.

With the date pushed to October 20, the track has finally dropped.

Nile emotionally tweeted about the release:

Listen to the reworked version of Fantasy (below):

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
MTV VMA Nominations 2017: Snubs, Surprises, & One AWKWARD Feud Face Off!
View Pics »
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Shiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiit — Credit Reporting Firm Equifax Says Data Breach Could Potentially Affect 143 Million US Consumers
See All Comments