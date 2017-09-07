JAY-Z's Mom Opens Up About Coming Out As A Lesbian To Her Son

Gloria Carter is opening up about coming out as a lesbian to her son, JAY-Z.

As you may know, her journey inspired Beyoncé's husband's song Smile on his latest album, 4:44, where he raps:

"Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian/Had to pretend so long that she's a thespian

Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate/Society shame and the pain was too much to take

Cried tears of joy when you fell in love/Don't matter to me if it's a him or her"

Elsewhere on the inspiring song, Gloria recites a poem she wrote that says:

"Living in the shadow / Can you imagine what kind of life it is to live? / In the shadows people see you as happy and free / Because that's what you want them to see / The world is changing and they say it's time to be free / But you live with the fear of just being me… Living in the shadow feels like the safe place to be / No harm for them, no harm for me / But life is short, and it's time to be free / Love who you love, because life isn't guaranteed."

While appearing on the D'USSE Friday podcast this week, the humanitarian told the story of how Smile came to life:

"I just finally started telling Jay who I was. Besides your mother, this is the person that I am. This is the life that I live … So my son started actually tearing. He's like, 'That had to be a horrible life, ma'. I was like, my life was never horrible. It was just different. So that made him want to do a song about it and the first time I heard the song I was like, ehh, I don't know dude. I ain't feeling that."

Obviously, she eventually warmed up to the idea:

"I was never ashamed of me. But in my family, it was something that was never discussed. I'm tired of all the mystery. I'm gonna give it to ‘em. I don't have to worry about anybody wondering if I'm in the life or not. So now maybe you can focus on the phenomenal things I do, so focus on that. Now it's time for me to be free."

Yes, queen!

You can listen to her full interview (below)!

