This Hurricane Irma Footage Is Seriously Terrifying

9/07/2017 12:30 PM ET | Filed under: Scary!Viral: News

Hurricane Irma has already touched down in the Caribbean and looks to be making its way to Florida.

In new footage from Wednesday, we're seeing the destruction the category five storm has caused in St. Martin, and it's seriously terrifying!

The sound of the wind alone could convince anyone of the serious strength of Irma, but watching it take down a metal fence makes it oh so real.

Watch the insane clip (above) before the storm eventually cut out the Maho Beach camera!

We can only hope people evacuated, and continue to do so in order to stay out of this hurricane's path. Stay safe out there!

