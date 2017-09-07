Jennifer Lawrence Thought She Was 'Severely Miscast' Before Shooting The Film Mother!

Some critics think Jennifer Lawrence is miscast in the roles she plays. (Remember that time she played a mid-30s mother-of-three in Joy?)

In the case of her upcoming thriller mother!, the Oscar-winner thought the same thing — until she killed it on set, of course.

The Hunger Games star impressed director Darren Aronofsky with her acting skills while shooting the psycho-thriller (so much, they are now dating), but she wasn't exactly confident going into it.

Photo: J.Law Pulls Out A See-Through Gown For Mother!

Because she never took on such a specific role before, the 27-year-old admitted she felt "severely miscast" before filming began!

Speaking at the film's UK premiere at London's Leicester Square on Wednesday night, Lawrence confessed:

"That's what scared me and I thought I was severely miscast. I found time to find who she was while working with Darren and I was able to pull out this personality that I didn't know existed. Darren was lovely. Michelle Pfeiffer and Javier Bardem and everyone was great and super nice."

In the end, Lawrence had no problem getting into the emotions of the character — so much, that she accidentally tore her diaphragm while hyperventilating for a particularly intense scene. She explained:

"I tore my diaphragm for hyperventilating. People thought I was beaten up so want to clear it up that I did it to myself. It was my own doing."

Thanks for clearing that up for us, J.Law!

Related: Jennifer Dethroned As Highest-Paid Actress In The World!

While the plot of the film has been kept under wraps, Lawrence teased the script — which Aronofsky wrote in five days — was originally titled Six Days, and can be compared to a certain story in the bible.

She continued:

"First I met with Darren and he told me about his ideas which were unique and brilliant so I said yes. And then in five days we had a script and it is just unique and unlike anything else out there… The secret title before we decided on 'mother!' was called 'Six Days'. It's almost like watching the universe begin and end in six days."

Sounds like one messy delivery!

Find out if J.Law was the right casting choice when mother! hits theaters September 15.

[Image via Paramount Pictures.]

Tags: darren aronofsky, film flickers, javier bardem, jennifer lawrence, michelle pfeiffer, mother!