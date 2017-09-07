Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara Are Living Together!!

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara aren't just dating, but they're now living together!

The actor spilled the big news about their relationship during an interview with T Magazine published on Wednesday, where it was revealed they're residing in the Hollywood Hills.

He didn't bring up his girlfriend much otherwise, only mentioning her briefly when revealing why he chose to play Jesus alongside her in Mary Magdalene:

"I was looking for something meaningful. I was looking for an experience. I was friends with Rooney. Jesus, in the film, is 'just a man' and playing him was 'just instinct, just a gut feeling.'"

Or maybe it was love!!!

That's us being romantics though.

Getting especially candid, Joaquin also talked about his decision to enter rehab for alcoholism 12 years ago:

"I really just thought of myself as a hedonist. I was an actor in L.A. I wanted to have a good time. But I wasn't engaging with the world or myself in the way I wanted to. I was being an idiot, running around, drinking, trying to screw people, going to stupid clubs. I thought rehab was a place where you sat in a Jacuzzi and ate fruit salad. But when I got there they started talking about the 12 steps and I went: ‘Wait a minute, I'm still gonna smoke weed.' I think at the core of the program is a spirituality that is important to me, but… I am a hippie, you know."

He did say he stopped smoking weed:

"There's too many things I enjoy doing and I don't want to wake up feeling hungover. It's not a thing I fight against — it's just the way I live my life. Some of it's probably age."

Good for him for putting himself first!

And yay for the cute couple!

