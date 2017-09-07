Kate Winslet Defends Working With 'Incredible' Woody Allen — AND Roman Polanski!

What Kate Winslet doesn't know won't hurt her career!

The Titanic actress is always up for an acting challenge — so when the opportunity came to star in Woody Allen's twisty drama Wonder Wheel, she was chomping at the bit.

Related: Kate & Leo Quote Titanic To Each Other When They're Alone!

While working with the controversial filmmaker may have given another actress pause, Kate admits the allegations made against Allen weren't a deal breaker. Because sexual assault or not, the man knows how to write a complex character!

In an interview with The New York Times, the actress gushed over the "incredible" director's talents as she recalled reading the Wonder Wheel script for the first time:

"When I read the Woody Allen script, I thought, ‘Oh my God, I can't do this.' I read the script sitting on the staircase in my house, and didn't move until I finished reading. I just sat on the staircase for an hour, in complete shock and panic. But that's the best feeling, because sheer terror sometimes is the greatest challenge of all."

With the chance to play such an "extraordinary part," the Oscar-winner had no choice but to accept the challenge and dive head first into the Annie Hall director's latest artistic vision.

Related: Leo & Kate Have An Epic Titanic Reunion To Save Icebergs!

The accusations made against Allen popped up into Winslet's head, of course. But being the polite, professional actress she is, Winslet sort of just ignored her thoughts on the matter:

"Of course one thinks about it. But at the same time, I didn't know Woody and I don't know anything about that family. As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don't know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false. Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person."

So, she didn't want to be burdened with the thought of working with an (alleged) sexual deviant? Don't make us barf, Rose.

If clumsily defending Allen wasn't enough, Winslet decided to sink the ship further by mentioning her "extraordinary" experience working with Roman Polanski — who, for those who don't know, has also been accused of sexual assault:

"Woody Allen is an incredible director. So is Roman Polanski. I had an extraordinary working experience with both of those men, and that's the truth."

The truth hurts, kids. But hey, at least Kate has her Oscar-bait role for this year!

[Image via Amazon.]

Tags: controversy, film flickers, kate winslet, oscars, roman polanski, the new york times, wonder wheel, woody allen