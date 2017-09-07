Not Even Jamie Foxx's Close Friends Know Details About His 'Obvious' Relationship With Katie Holmes!

You're not the only one out of the loop about Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes' relationship!

It's no secret the movie stars have been making a huge effort to keep their romance private since they started dating in 2013.

Related: Jamie Says Dating Is 'Tough' At His Age — LOL, Okay!

In fact, the actors have been keeping their love affair so under wraps, Jamie still hasn't discussed it with his close friends!

A source explained to Us Weekly:

"Jamie is still not open about his relationship to many of his friends. Everyone knows they're together and that he is not seeing other women, but it's still unspoken."

Even though the Ray star has remained tight-lipped about his relationship, his posse — like the rest of us — are still privy to the worst kept secret in Hollywood.

A second insider told Us it's "been obvious" that Jamie has "had someone special in his life for a very long time." Well, duh!

At least the two aren't actively hiding their romance anymore — but will they ever make their relationship public? Only time will tell!

Share your thoughts!

[Image via Guillermo Proano/WENN.]

Tags: jamie foxx, katie holmes, love line, private