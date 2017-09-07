Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Katie Holmes Kim K. Bachelor Taylor PerezTV
Home >> Kelly Clarkson, Music Minute >> Kelly Clarkson Makes Her Comeback With Amazing New Tracks Love So Soft & Move You!

Kelly Clarkson Makes Her Comeback With Amazing New Tracks Love So Soft & Move You!

9/07/2017 10:28 AM ET | Filed under: Kelly ClarksonMusic Minute

Are you ready for new Kelly Clarkson music??

Because she's officially back, y'all!

Ahead of the October 27 release of her album Meaning of Life, the songstress dropped TWO tracks for her fans on Thursday, Move You and Love So Soft, even sharing a fierce video for the latter!

And it's amazing!!

Related: Kelly Shuts Down Body Shamer Who Dared To Call Her "Fat"

Love So Soft is by far one of the best songs she's ever released, and it's such a departure from what we usually hear from the 35-year-old. Even the accompanying video isn't what we would have expected from Kelly!

Watch it (above), and be sure to listen to Move You (below)!

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
MTV VMA Nominations 2017: Snubs, Surprises, & One AWKWARD Feud Face Off!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Ryan Murphy’s Nurse Ratched ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ Origin Series Starring Sarah Paulson Scores Netflix Order; Michael Douglas EPs
Next story »
Zayn & Sia's "Dusk Till Dawn" - REACTING Live!
See All Comments