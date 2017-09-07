Kelly Clarkson Makes Her Comeback With Amazing New Tracks Love So Soft & Move You!

Are you ready for new Kelly Clarkson music??

Because she's officially back, y'all!

Ahead of the October 27 release of her album Meaning of Life, the songstress dropped TWO tracks for her fans on Thursday, Move You and Love So Soft, even sharing a fierce video for the latter!

And it's amazing!!

Related: Kelly Shuts Down Body Shamer Who Dared To Call Her "Fat"

Love So Soft is by far one of the best songs she's ever released, and it's such a departure from what we usually hear from the 35-year-old. Even the accompanying video isn't what we would have expected from Kelly!

Watch it (above), and be sure to listen to Move You (below)!

Tags: kelly clarkson, love so soft, meaning of life, move you, music minute, new album, new music